Increased Levels of Ozone within Arizona & Increased Concentration of Particulate Matter Off of Western Africa

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of ozone around the Phoenix region of Arizona. In its maximum region, the AQI reaches an Unhealthy AQI (Red, 151-200).

The CAMS image above shows that in the Arizona region is an increased concentration of Nitrogen Dioxide. Ozone and Nitrogen Dioxide have similar precursors so the formation of one often means a parallel increase of the other.

The NASA Worldview Satalitte image above shows a concentration of dust coming off the West region of Africa.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports the claim above as there is an increased concentration of Dust Surface Concentration off of the Western Coast of Africa. The maximum concentration reaches between 1240-2580 ug/m**3.