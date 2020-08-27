Increased Concentration of Smoke from Northern California & Increased Levels of Ozone around Los Angeles

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke originating from Northern California.

The Aersol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs originating from the same region of California. INCIWEB reports that in this region are multiple fires such as the Elkhorn Fire, the Six Rivers Lightning Fires, the August Complex, and others. Fires in this region have collectively burned more than 300,000 acres.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of ozone across the state of California. In the Los Angeles region, the AQI reaches an Unhealthy Level (Red, 151-200).

The CAMS image above shows multiple hot spots of Nitrous Dioxide within the state of California. Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone have similar precursors so an increase in one has a parallel increase in the other.