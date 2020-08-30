Increased Level of Dust over Atlantic and Increased Level of Smoke in Alberta, Canada

The CAMS image above shows that there is an increased level of Dust Aerosol traveling across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Western Tropics.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of Dust Surface Concentration above the Atlantic Ocean. In its maximum concentration, the Dust Surface Concentration reaches between 160-320 ug/m**3.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows that there are two sources of heavy smoke concentration coming from Southern Alberta.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of Smoke Surface Concentration in the same region. The Smoke Surface Concentration reaches above 512 ug/m**3 in that region.

The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System map above shows that in this region there are two active fires that are between 1-100 hectares.