Increased Level of Ozone in Arizona & Increased Smoke Concentration Moving East

NOAA National Weather Service Air Quality Map above shows that there is an increased level of ozone in the Arizona region.

The CAMS image above shows that in the same region of Arizona there is an increased level of Nitrous Dioxide. Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone share some of the same precursors so an increase in one has a parallel increase in the other.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke moving towards the East Coast.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that in the same region there is an increased concentration of AODs in California with a trail pointing Eastward. INCIWEB reports that in this region of California are multiple lightning fires that have burned over 500,000 acres.