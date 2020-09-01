Typhoons in Pacific Ocean & Evans Canyon Fire

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there are two typhoons in the western region of the Pacific Ocean. In the red circle is Typhoon Maysak and in the orange circle is Typhoon Haishen.

NOAA’s Suomi NPP image above is a picture of Hurricane Maysak. NASA Hurricane and Typhoon Updates report that these typhoons are headed for the Korean Peninsula with Typhoon Maysak having wind speeds up to 104 mph.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased level of smoke concentration originating from the center region of the state of Washington.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as in the same region is an increased concentration of AODs. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Evans Canyon Fire which has burned over 34 thousand acres of land.