Increased Levels of Smoke in Oregon and Kansas

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product shows that there is a heavy concentration of smoke in the Oregon region.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of AODs in the same region. INCIWEB reports that in that region is the Lionshead Fire which has burned over 9000 acres of land and is currently only 31 percent contained.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a low concentration over the center of the United States crossing all the way to the Great Lakes.

The NOAA Aersol Watch image above shows an increased concentration across the United States in a similar manner as stated before.

The UMBC’s Atmospheric Lidar Group’s Ceilometer Network shows that there is an observed concentration of smoke crossing over Konza Kansas at around 2500 meters. The image above and other ceilometer images can be seen in realtime here.