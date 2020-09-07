Increased Levels of Smoke in California & Increased Level of Ozone in Arizona

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke originating from the California region.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs that are also in a higher concentration in the Calfornia region. INCIWEB reports that in California are multiple wildfires that together have burned over one million acres of land.

The Youtube video published by the Hill shows the devastation created by one of these fires, more specifically the Creek Fire.

The NOAA Air Quality Map above shows an increased concentration of ozone above Arizona.

The CAMS image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of Nitrous Dioxide in the same region of Arizona. Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone share many of the same precursors meaning an increase in one often reflects an increase in the other.