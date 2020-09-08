An In Depth Look into Fires on the West Coast

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy smoke concentration across the West Coast of the United States.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration AOD in the western region of the United States.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows a heavy smoke concentration above the western region above the United States. In multiple regions of the West Coast, the smoke surface concentration reaches above 512 ug/m**3.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of particulate matter above certain regions of the West Coast. Parts of Oregon and California reach a Hazardous AQI (Maroon, 301-500).

The USA Today News video above shows images from wildfires in California, Oregon, and Washington. USA Today News also reports that these fires have burned over 2 million acres and is currently being supported by high winds, record heat, and dry air.

The ceilometer located in Squamish, Canada on UMBC’s Ceilometer Network shows smoke on the Real-Time Network. It is possible to track smoke in real-time here.