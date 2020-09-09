Increased Concentration of Dust in China & Increased Smoke Concentration in Eastern Region of the United States

The NASA Worldview image above shows an increased concentration of dust in China.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of dust in the western region of China. The maximum concentration of dust reaches between 80-160 ug/m**3.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in the Eastern region of the United States.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased smoke surface concentration on the eastern region of the United States. The maximum concentration of this smoke reaches between 64-128 ug/m**3.

The UMBC’s ceilometer shows smoke at the 2000 meter mark (circled in red) from 00 to 06:45 UTC. This smoke most likely is from the increased smoke concentration in the eastern region of the United States. It is possible to track smoke on UMBC’s Ceilometer Network in real-time here.