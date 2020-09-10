Increased Smoke Concentration in Europe & Smoke from West Coast Fires Travels Across Pacific Ocean

The NASA Worldview image above shows an increased concentration of AODs above the western region of Europe. The concentration of AODs extends over the Atlantic Ocean.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as in blue is an increased concentration of smoke that extends over the Pacific Ocean. The max optical depth in the smoke concentration reaches .8 in that region.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke origination from the west coast of the United States and extending over the Pacific Ocean.

The NASA Worldview image above shows that over 900 thousand miles of the Pacific Ocean are covered in smoke. NASA reports that this year over 4.4 million acres have been burned on the west coast in 2020.