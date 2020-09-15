California Wildfire Smoke Captured by Ceilometer Network Stations

Smoke from the California wildfires is visible in the NOAA GOES-16 image below.



This smoke plume is confined at heights between 4-10 km, as shown in lidar/ceilometer timeseries, in multiple sites in the East Coast. The ceilometer network is a multi-agency effort with the participation of over 15 state air quality management agencies (and growing), U.S. EPA, NASA, Environment and Climate Change Canada, NOAA and academia (https://alg.umbc.edu/ceilometer-network) led by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Atmospheric Lidar Group. NOAA Cooperative Science Centers (Office of Education/Educational Partnership Program) are part of this initiative, in particular the Center of Earth Science Systems and Remote Sensing Technology (CESSRST, cessrst.org) and the NOAA Center for Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology (NCAS_M, ncas-m.org), which UMBC is a partner institution.

Washington DC Dept. of Energy and Environment



UMBC (Catonsville, MD)



Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection (Arendtsville, PA)



UMBC/PADEP (Bristol, PA)



Philadelphia Dept. of Public Health



Rhode Island Dept. of Environmental Management (Providence, RI)



New Hampshire Dept. of Environmental Services (Londonderry, NH)

