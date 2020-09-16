Hazy Skies in the Eastern U.S. due to Western U.S. Wildfire Smoke

Lidar/ceilometer observations from multiple sites continue to show the presence of the western U.S. wildfire smoke. Smoke is confined to heights at 3-10km and not impacting the surface air quality measurements, as the PM2.5 Air Quality Index (AQI) is Good and shown in the Airnow.gov Particulate Matter (PM) AQI animation below.

Ceilometer sites showing smoke aloft this morning:

Arendtsville, PA (#PADEP)

Bristol, PA

City College of New York, NY

Edgewood, MD

Essex, MD

Indianapolis, IN

Londonderry, NH

Philadelphia, PA

Providence, RI

Richmond, VA

UMBC (Catonsville, MD)

Washington DC