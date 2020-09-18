Smoke From Western Wildfires Continues to Stay Over Eastern U.S.

For the third day in a row, lidar/ceilometer observations continue to show smoke which originated from the western U.S. wildfires. The smoke is traveling at a height of around 3-4 km and is not impacting the surface air quality measurements. The Hazard Map image above shows a heavy smoke from the western wildfire has continued to travel over the eastern shore and well into the Atlantic Ocean.

Ceilometer sites showing smoke aloft today:

Arendtsville, PA (#PADEP)

Blacksburg, VA

Bristol, PA

City College of New York, NY

Essex, MD

Konza Prairie, KS

Moose Hill, NH

University of Maryland, Baltimore County