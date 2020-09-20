Increased Level of Smoke in Canada Traveling South

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke from Canada drifting downward.

The AirNow Map image above also supports this claim as the AQI within the central United States has reached a moderate level (Yellow, 51-100).

The Canada Hotspot Map shows that there are multiple hot spots in the lower central region of Canada. These hotspots could be possible areas that the smoke is originating from.

Lidar/Ceilometer data from Konza Prarie, Kansas shows that this smoke has drifted southward above Kansas. There is a smoke concentration that is contained within the 2000-3000 km range.