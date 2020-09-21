Fires from Canada Drifts Southward across United States

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke originating from Canada drifting southward in an S like manner.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in a diagonal pattern above the United States.

The Canadian Fire Danger Map above shows an increased level of fire risk in the same areas as where the smoke is in the NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above.

The smoke from Canada had drifted above Konza Prarie, Kansas as shown by the ceilometer data above. The smoke is concentrated from the 1000-3000 meter region above the surface.