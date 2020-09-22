Update on West Coast Fires

Left: 09/22/2020

Right: 09/08/2020

The two NOAA Aerosol Watch images show a distinct differnce in AOD levels on the West Coast. The left image shows a high level of AODs in small parts of the West Coast especially California and Oregon where as the right image shows a severe level of AODs covering all of the West Coast.

09/22/2020

09/10/2020

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product images above support this claim as on September 22nd there is a moderate level of smoke concentration originating in certain regions of California. However, on the 10th of September there is a heavy level of smoke concentration that is traveling Westward across the Pacific Ocean. In addition, this heavy level of smoke concentration covers the whole west coast.

Left: 09/22/2020

Right: 09/08/2020

Finally, the AirNow Map image above shows that currently there is only one region of the West Cost that has a Very Unhealthy AQI (Purple, 201-300) whereas on September 8th there are multiple parts that reaches a Hazardous AQI (Maroon, 301-500).