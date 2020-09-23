Increased Level of Ozone in Maryland

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased level of AQI due to an ozone. The AQI in most of Maryland reaches a moderate level (51-100, Yellow)

The CAMS image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of nitrous dioxide in Maryland as well. Nirtous Dioxide and Ozone have similar precursors so an increase in one often shows the increase in the other. Lidar/Ceiliometer data observations from multiple sites shows a concentration of ozone that is localized around the 2000-4000 meter area.

Ceilometer sites showing smoke aloft today:

Washington D.C.

Essex, MD

UMBC, MD