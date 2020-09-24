Smoke from California Moving East

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product shows an increased concentration of smoke originating from California moving eastward.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs moving eastward in the same formation as the NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above.

The AirNow Map image above shows smoke in California is increaseing the AQI in California as the AQI within central California reaches a Very Unhealthy level, (201-300, Purple.)