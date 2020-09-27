Increased Levels of Dust Concentration Over Atlantic Ocean & China

The NASA Worldview image above shows an increased concentration of dust crossing over the Atlantic Ocean.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased dust concentration in a similar region. The maximum concentration of dust reaches between 5120-2560 ug/m**3.

The NASA Worldview image shows an increased level of dust in the Western region of China.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there are two dust concentrations within China. The maximum concentration of the western dust concentration reaches between2560-1280 ug/m**3.