Mullen Fire in Colorado

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in the northern region of Colorado.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch shows an increased concentration of AODs in the same region of California. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Mullen Fire which has burned over 176 thousand acres. The fire is currently only 34 percent contained.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of particulate matter in Northern California. The AQI in this region is Moderate (51-100, Yellow).