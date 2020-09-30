Update on the Mullen Fire & Fires in Midwest

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in the midwest of the United States. There are three main concentrations of smoke originiating in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in multiple regions of the Midwest.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows the northern most fire is shown to be a moderate concentration going southward.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased AQI level in Colorado. There is an AQI Unhealthy of Sensative Groups (101-151, Orange). INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Mullen Fire which has burned over 176 thousand acres. The fire is currently only 34 percent contained.

The Ceiliometer Network shows that at Rocky Flats North, Colorado, there is a smoke concentration between the ground to 5000 meters above the surface.