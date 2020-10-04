Yogo Fire & Increased Smoke Concentration in Montana

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product

the image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke in the eastern region of Montana.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region shown in the NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above. INCIWEB reports that in the area of the left most concentration of AODs may be due to Yogo Fire which has currently burned close to 2,900 acres.

The AirNow Map image above shows the eastern region of Montana, there is a moderate AQI (Yellow, 51-100) due to an increased concentration of P.M 2.5 in the region. This increased concentration of P.M 2.5 may be due to fires in the area.