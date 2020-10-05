Fires in Colorado and Wyoming

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating in southern Wyoming & Northern Colorado.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in a similar region as shown by the NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above. INCIWEB reports that in this region are 3 large fires. These fires are the Cameron Peak fire, which has burned over 128 thousand acres, the Middle Fork Fire, which has burned over 8 thousand acres, and the Mullen Fire, which has burned over 151 thousand acres.

The AirNow Map image above shows that the Colorado and Wyoming region above has a higher AQI due to P.M. 2.5. The AQI in this region is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-150, Orange). This increase in the particulate matter may be due to fires in the area which can create smoke. Smoke can have a direct increase in particulate matter in the air.