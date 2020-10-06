Increased Levels of Ozone Concentration in California

The NOAA Air Quality Map above shows spikes in the level of ozone within California.

The CAMS image above supports this claim as within California there are multiple areas that have an increase in nitrous dioxide. Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone share many of the same precursors so often increase in one mean an increase in the other.

The AirNow Map image above shows that the ozone has had a direct impact on the air quality within California. The AQI within California has reached Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-150, Orange).