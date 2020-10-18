Creek Fire in California

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of AODs close to California.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke close to Fresno, California. INCIWEB reports that in that region is the Creek Fire which has burned over 350 thousand acres and is only 61 percent contained.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol Page image above shows an increased smoke surface concentration. In California, the concentration of smoke reaches above 512 ug/m**3.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of particulate matter in California. The AQI in this region reaches Hazourdous levels (Maroon, 301-500). This increased AQI is most likely due to smoke from the Creek Fire coming down to the surface and increasing the AQI.