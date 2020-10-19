Luna Fire in Arizona in New Mexico

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of AODs in the northern region of New Mexico, close to Santa Fe.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of smoke coming from the northern region of New Mexico. INCIWEB reports that in that region is the Luna Fire which has burned over 7000 acres of land and is 0 percent contained.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol Page image above shows that in the northern region of New Mexico the smoke surface concentration reaches above 512 ug/m**3. This is most likely due to smoke released from the Luna Fire.