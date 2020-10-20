Increased Level of Ozone in California

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of ozone in California. This ozone is then increasing the AQI in the area as the AQI in parts of California is reaching Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels (101-150, Orange).

The AirnowTech graph above shows that many ozone sensors on the ground within the county of Riverside tracked ozone levels above 51 ppb which is well into the Moderate level. Riverside is one of the counties within California that showed a moderate AQI due to increased ozone concentrations.

The Copernicus Global Forecast Plot image above shows an increased concentration of NO2 on the Western Coast of the United States. Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone have similar precursors so often an increase in one often is shown in the increase of the other.