East Troublesome Fire in Colorado

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in the northern region of Colorado.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that there is smoke being released in a fire from northern Colorado. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the East Troublesome Fire which has burned over 188 thousand acres and is currently only 4 percent contained.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of particulate matter in the northern region of Colorado. The AQI in this region reaches moderate level (51-100, Yellow). This increased AQI may be due to smoke particles reaching the surface of Colorado.