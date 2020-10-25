The Creek Fire in California

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of AODs in the central region of California.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in the central region of California.INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Creek Fire and it has currently burned over 374 thousand acres. The fire had started on September 4th and is only 63 percent contained.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased AQI concentration in California. The AQI in central California reaches Hazardous levels (Maroon, 301-500). This increase in AQI may be due to smoke particles from the Creek Fire coming down to the surface of region around it.