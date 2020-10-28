The NASA Worldview image below shows a satellite image of Hurricane Zeta traveling towards southern United States.

The NOAA Huricane Center image above shows that on Thursday Hurricane Zeta had hit Lousiana in the form of a Category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of over 80 mph. CBS News reports that Hurricane Zeta has left over 2 million people without power and at least killed one individual.

EYE OF THE STORM: Timelapse shows a view of Hurricane Zeta from the International Space Station as the powerful storm churned in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Louisiana. https://t.co/oRvSCExdju pic.twitter.com/0SAGxApSll — ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2020

The tweet above shows satellite imagery of the Hurricane before landing on Lousiana.