Fire in North Washington

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in the northern Washington region.

The Canadian Hotspot map shows an increased concentration of fire hotspots in northern Washington.

The AirNow Map image above cooroborates the increased AQI in the northern region of Washington onto Idaho and Montana. The AQI in the region reaches a Moderate level (51-100, Yellow). INCIWEB reports that a fire in this region is the West Branch fire which burned 120 acres.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol Page image above shows an increased concentration of smoke surface concentration in the same region as the increased AQI levels shown above. In its highest concentration the smoke surface concentration reaches between 16-32 ug/m**3.