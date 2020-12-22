Increased Level of Particulate Matter in Central Mexico

The NASA WorldView Earth Data image above shows an increased concentration of particulate matter in Central Mexico. Within the black circle, there is a darker orange concentration of particulate matter.

The Copernicus Global Forecast Plot image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs within the center of Mexico.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows an increased concentration of Sulfate Concentration in the center of Mexico. The maximum concentration of sulfates reaches between 32-64 ug/m**3. Sulfates and AODs often have similar precursors so an increase in one leads to an increase in the other.