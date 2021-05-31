Multiple Fires in Mexico & High Levels of Ozone Around Michigan

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows that there are multiple sources of smoke originating from the West Coast of Northern Mexico and Southern Mexico.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol supports this claim as there is an increased smoke surface concentration along the same areas of Mexico. The max concentration of smoke reaches between 256-512 ug/m3.

The Global Fire Watch image above shows multiple hotspots across Western Coast of Northern Mexico and all around the Southern region of Mexico. These hotspots are in the same region that the smoke is located.

The AirNow image above shows that there is a moderate amount of Ozone in the Michigan area. The ozone in this area is between 51-100 (Yellow, Moderate).

The AirNow Tech image above supports this claim as many of the celiometers had an average ozone level around 60. This places the hourly ozone level of the Michigan area mid-day within the Moderate level.