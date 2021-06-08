Update on Arizona Fires & Dust from Sahara Traveling Across Atlantic Ocean

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product shows a heavy concentration of smoke from Arizona.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is a heavy concentration of AODs originating from the same area of Arizona. INCIWEB reports in this area are the Telegraph Fire and the Mescal Fire. Together these fires have burned over 150 thousand acres of land and are individually less than 25 percent contained.

The NASA Worldview image above shows a large concentration of dust starting to move off of the west coast of Africa to over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Copernicus Global Forecast image above supports this claim as there is a heavy concentration of Dust aerosol being seen traveling over the Atlantic Ocean towards Central America.

The NRL/Monterey Aersol image above shows that over the Atlantic Ocean, concentrations of dust can reach between 320-620 ug/m*3 (light green).