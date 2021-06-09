Fires in Utah & Increased Concentration of Ozone in New Mexico

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows heavy concentrations of smoke originating from Utah.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is a high concentration of AODs above the same region of Utah. INCIWEB reports that in this region are the Bear and Bennion Creek wildfires. Together the fires have burned more than 16,000 acres of land and are each less than 15% contained.

The AirNow image above shows an increased concentration of Ozone above the North-West region of New Mexico. The highest concentration of Ozone in New Mexico reached a level that is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-150, Orange).

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of Aerosols in the northwest region of New Mexico which supports the claim of increased ozone concentration in New Mexico.

The image above created by the National Weather Service shows that the heat in New Mexico was breaking records on June 9th. Increased heat may have helped contribute to an increased concentration of ozone in the same region of New Mexico.