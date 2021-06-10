Unhealthy Levels Ozone in Colorado & Pack Creek Fire

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image shows an increased concentration of smoke.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows a satellite image above Utah. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Pack Creek Fire. The Pack Creek Fire has burned over 5000 acres and is only contained 6 percent.

The AirNow image above shows an increased level of ozone concentration in Colorado. The air quality near Denver, Colorado reaches Unhealthy levels, (Red, 151-200).

The AirNow Tech image above shows how multiple ceilometers in the Colorado region found ozone levels that went into Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange, 101-150.)