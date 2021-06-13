Johnson Fire in New Mexico & Saharan Dust Reaching West Tropics

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke above New Mexico.

The AirNow image above shows a high Air Quality index in New Mexico. The air quality in New Mexico reached Hazardous levels (301-500, Purple). INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Johnson Fire which has burned over 60,000 acres and is only 11 percent contained.

The picture above is from INCIWEB and is the Johnson Fire from the Mogollon-Baldy lookout on June 6th.

The Copernicus Global image above shows an increased concentration of AODs above the Atlantic Ocean towards the West Tropics.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is a increased dust surface concentration that goes from the Sahara Desert to the West Tropics. The Dust Surface Concentration in the West Tropics reaches between 160-320 ug/m*3 (Dark green).