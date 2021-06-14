Increased Level of Ozone in Maryland & Multiple Fires in Arizona

The AirNow Map image above shows a Moderate level of Ozone in the Maryland region along the I-95 corridor. A moderate level of ozone means the area has an air quality index between 51-100 (yellow).

The AirNow Tech image above supports this claim as the ozone levels reached around 55 ppb which is a moderate level of ozone.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating from Arizona.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs above Arizona. INCIWEB reports a multitude of large fires that are currently burning Arizona’s forests. These fires include the Salt Fire (21,000+ acres burned, 71% contained), the Telegraph Fire, (139,000+ acres burned, 59% contained), the Mescal Fire (72,000+ acres burned, 88% contained), and the Pinnacle Fire (13,000+ acres burned). These fires have burned over 245 thousand acres of land which has lead to a massive concentration of AODs and smoke being released into the air.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as the smoke surface concentration reaches between 126-256 ug/m3 (light purple) above Arizona.