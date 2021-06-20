Particulate Matter Over Washington D.C & Unhealthy Ozone in California

The AirNow image above shows a moderate level of air quality caused increased level of PM 2.5. The increased level of PM 2.5 in the area has increased the air quality to be between 51-100.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke product image shows a light amount of smoke over the DC area. It also shows that the smoke is originating from the Western region of the United States.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that an increased level of smoke surface concentration above D.C. There is a smoke surface concentration that reaches between 8-16 ug/m*3.

The AirNow image above shows an increased concentration of Ozone above San Bernadino, California. Above San Bernadino California the air quality reaches an Unhealthy level (Red, 151-200).

The AirNow Tech shows that within the county San Bernadino the air quality within California reached close to 100 ppb of ozone. This level of Ozone reaches well the Air Quality of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.