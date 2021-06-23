Increased Ozone Level from Wisconsin to Arkansas & Fire in Colorado

The AirNow Map image above shows increased levels of ozone from Wisconsin down to Arkansas. The air quality in this region is moderate (51-100, Yellow).

The Copernicus Global Forecast image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of ozone in the same region of the United States. NO2 is a precursor for ozone which means when NO2 is found, ozone is often found in the same area.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating from Colorado.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of Aerosols in the same area. In addition, INCIWEB reports that in this region there is the Magic Feather Prescribed burn which as burned over 6000 acres of land. The purpose of this fire is to improve forest health.