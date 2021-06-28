Fire in Ontario Canada & Lava Fire in California

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating from California.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of Aerosols in the same region of California.

reports that in this region is the Lava fire which has burned over 17 thousand acres and is less than 20 percent contained.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating from Ontario, Canada.

The Canadian Fire Hotspot Map supports this claim as there are multiple hotspots in the same region as where the smoke originates from.

In addition, the Canadian Fire Danger Map shows an extreme danger of Fire in the Ontario region.