Fires in Northwestern Ontario

The Canadian Fire Hotspot Map above shows an increased concentration of hotspots on the border between Manitoba and Ontario, Canada.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of smoke originating from the same area shown above.

The Copernicus Global Forecast image above shows that much of the AOD concentration is due to biomass burning in that region.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that the concentration of AODs in the Ontario, Manitoba, and Great Lakes regions is extremely high as there is a dark red AOD level being shown in that region.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol Page image above shows that at its highest concentration, the smoke surface concentration reaches above 512 ug/m^3. CBC reports that in this region there are over 100 reported fires, but there are three main fires in that region. These fires are the Knora Fire 51, which is around 100,000 hectares, the Red Lake Fire 77, which is around 20,000 hectares, and the Red Lake Fire 16, which is around 120,000 hectares.