Hoosier National Forest Prescribed Burns & Increased Ozone Levels in Maryland

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows an increased concentration of smoke coming from the mid-west United States.

The Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region of the United States as shown in the image above.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of PM in the midwest United States traveling upwards towards the East Coast. Most of the area has an Air Quality that is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange, 101-150), but in certain spots, the Air Quality reaches Unhealthy (Red, 151-200). The increased levels of PM are most likely due to smoke originating from Canadian Fires drifting down towards the Midwest.

The AirNow map above shows that the ozone levels in regions of Maryland reach levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange, 101-150).

The AirNow Tech map above supports this as in the Baltimore region multiple ceilometers found moderate levels of ozone (Yellow, 51-100) in similar regions of Maryland.