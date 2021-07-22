Fires in Washington State & British Columbia

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke in the North West region of North America. This smoke concentration has traveled across the United States.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs crossing the United States with an especially large concentration in the North West region of the North America.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an especially high concentration of smoke surface concentration originating from Washington, United States and British Columbia, Canada. At its maximum concentration the smoke surface concentration reaches above 512 ug/m*3 (Dark Purple).

The AirNow image above supports this claim as in North West Region of the United States as well as the lower region of British Columbia the PM levels reach an Unhealthy level (Red, 151-200).

Weather.gov has given airquality warnings as well as Red Flag Warnings in the case of new fires emerging and continuing fires releasing smoke into the air, increasing the PM in the region. INCIWEB reports that in Washington there are three major fires; Chuweah Creek Fire, which has burned over 36 thousand acres, Cedar Creek Fire, which has burned over 22 thousand acres, and Cub Creek 2 Fire, which has burned over 43 thousand acres. Each of these fires is less than 50 percent contained. The Vancouver Sun Reports that in the lower region of British Columbia a heat wave has helped to strength fires in the region. Currently there is over 100 fires taking place with the largest being Sparks Lake fire, the Flat Lake Fire, and Mckay Creek Fire.