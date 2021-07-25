Fires in California & Increased Levels of Ozone Across Mid-West

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows that there is a heavy smoke concentration above California.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is a heavy concentration of PM above Northern California. At its heaviest concentration the air quality index reaches Very Unhealthy levels (Purple, 201-300). INCIWEB reports in this region of California there is the Dixie Fire which has burned over 197,000 acres and is only 22 percent contained.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of ozone crossing down the midwest. In its highest region the air quality index reaches Unhealthy for Sensative Groups levels (Orange, 101-150).

The Copernics Global Forecast image shows that there is an increased concentration of NO2 in the same area. There is an especially high concentration of NO2 near the Salt Lake region. NO2 is a precursor of ozone, so often where one is found the other is most likely to be as well.

The Weather.gov image above shows that there is air quality warnings along with a high level of heat crossing down the midwest that may help the formation of ozone in that region.