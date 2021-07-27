Fires in Idaho & Ozone on East Coast

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating from the Idaho & Montana region of the United States.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs above the same region of the Midwest as shown above.

The AirNow image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of PM originating from Idaho. At its heaviest concentration the Air Quality Index reaches an Unhealthy level (151-200. Red). INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Trail Creek Fire which has burned close to 33 thousand acres.

The AirNow images above shows an increased concentration of PM concentration above the East Coast of the United States. The image shows that above the Baltimore and New York City region the Air Quality index reaches an level that is Unhealthy for Sensative Groups (Orange, 101-150).

Luft data from CCNY and visualized on the Atmospheric Lidar Group’s Celiometer Network shows that between 6:00 and 12:00 UTC, ozone from the upper atmosphere came down and mixed with the surface. Weather.gov reports that New York was 88 degrees Fahrenheit with calm winds which may have aided the formation of ozone in the surface layer.