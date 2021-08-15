Fires in Northern California

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke covering most of Western United States.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region from before.

The NASA Worldview Earth image above shows an increaed concentration of Particulate Matter above the Western region of the United States.

The AirNow image above shows that in Northern California there are two regions with an Air Quaity Index that reaches Hazardous levels (Maroon, 301-500).

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that there the smoke is visible from space through Sattelite imagery as there is a grey haze covering much of the Western region of the United States. INCIWEB reports that in this region there is the Dixie Fire, which is only 31% percent contained and has burned oer 569 thousand acres, the McFarland Fire, which is only 68 percent contained and has burned over 51 thousand acres, Monument fire, which has burned over 97 thousand acres and is only 10 percent contained, and River Complex 2021 Fire, which has burned 44 thousand acres and is only 10 percent contained.