Increased Ozone in California & Saharan Sand Crossing Over the Atlantic

Copernicus Global Forecast Plot shows that there is an increased level of NO2 in the lower California region of the United States.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased Air Quality Index level in Southern California. At its maximum concentration, the Air Quality Index reaches Unhealthy levels (151-200, Red).

The NASA Worldview image above shows an increased level of dust concentration coming off of the Western coast of the Sahara Desert.

The Copernicus Global Forecast Plot image above shows an increased concentration of dust coming off the Western Coast of the Sahara Desert this supports the above claim shown above.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows at its maximum concentration the dust surface concentration reaches above 10240 ug/m**3.