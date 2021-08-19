Fire in Washington State

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke above the state of Washington.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region of the state of Washington.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of Particulate Matter above Washington. At its maximum concentration, the Air Quality reaches an Unhealthy level (151-200, Red). Weather.gov reports that due to fires releasing a copious amount of smoke in that region there is an Air Quality warning.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows an increased concentration of smoke surface concentration in the black circle. At its maximum smoke surface concentration, there is over 512 ug/m3. INCIWEB reports that in this region there is the Schneider Springs Fire which has burned over 56 thousand acres and is estimated to be contained on October 1st.