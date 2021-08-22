Saharan Dust Reaches Western Tropics & Hazardous PM in California

The Copernicus Global Forecast Plot image above shows an increased concentration dust aerosol crossing above the Atlantic Ocean that has just reached the Western Tropics.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased dust surface concentration in the same area. At its maximum concentration above the western tropics there is a concentration between 80-160 ug/m*3.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating from California.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of particulate matter in the same region of California from before. At its maximum concentration the Air Quality index reaches a Hazardous level (301-500, Maroon).

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of AODs in the same region. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Caldor Fire which has burned over 117 thousand acres and is less than 10 percent contained.